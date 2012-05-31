PARIS May 31 The French government plans to
scrap a 750 million-euro ($929 million) project awarded to Vinci
to build a toll road bypass around Strasbourg because
of local political opposition, a person familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Thursday.
Vinci had beaten out competition from rivals including
Bouygues and Eiffage earlier this year to
build the new 24-kilometre section of motorway and manage the
concession for 55 years.
"The government is going to abandon the project for
political reasons," the person said.
A spokesman for Vinci declined to comment.
The project, which had been opposed by local Socialist and
Green politicians, had been backed by former Transport Minister
Thierry Mariani, who was replaced by Frederic Cuvillier
following the election of Socialist president Francois Hollande
earlier this month.
No one at the Environment Ministry, the city of Strasbourg
or the Alsace regional council was immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 0.8069 euros)
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Elena Berton;
Editing by James Regan)