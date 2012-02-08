UPDATE 2-Unilever spurred into speedy value review by Kraft bid
* Follows rejection of $143 bln Kraft takeover bid (Adds detail from statements, banker quote, investor quote, background, adds bullet points, updates shares)
PARIS Feb 8 Vinci, France's largest listed construction and concessions company, is interested in buying a near 40 percent stake in Turkish airport operator Havalimanlari Holding, or TAV, Vinci's chief executive said on Wednesday.
Sources close to the deal told Reuters last week that Vinci and a partnership between U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) were the leading bidders for the stake.
"We are at the beginning of the process concerning the airport assets of a Turkish company called TAV," Xavier Huillard said in a meeting with analysts on Vinci's 2011 results. "So we are also in this competition."
Huillard said Vinci was particularly interested in TAV's Istanbul airport assets, but declined to elaborate, citing confidentiality accords.
Asked about German construction firm Hochtief's airport business, for which Vinci has expressed interest in bidding, Xavier said the process was closed.
Hochtief put the auction on ice last month after failing to sell the unit in 2011. (Gilles Guillaume; Editing by David Holmes)
* Follows rejection of $143 bln Kraft takeover bid (Adds detail from statements, banker quote, investor quote, background, adds bullet points, updates shares)
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 5.46 percent passive stake in Zogenix Inc as of Feb 15 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2loI5VN Further company coverage:
Feb 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.