LONDON Nov 28 Nigel Legge, ex-CEO of Liontrust Asset Management Plc, is pioneering an asset management business model that will waive fees if its funds fail to beat benchmarks, as cost-conscious clients start to balk at expensive funds and hefty charges.

Legge, who ran Liontrust before stepping down last year after the firm lost most of its assets, will launch his new partnership Vinculum's first fund in January, a statement on Monday said.

The IM Vinculum Global Equity Fund, run out of Richmond in southwest London, will charge investors a 0.25 percent annual operating charge and then 20 percent of performance over the fund's benchmark, the MSCI World TR benchmark index.

Funds traditionally charge investors a performance fee regardless of how they perform relative to peers.

"There are an awful lot of things about our industry that investors are beginning, justifiably in my opinion, to rail against -- unfair pricing, inconsistency of intra-company process across products, underperformance due to human error, the overly hubristic trading culture and much more besides," Legge said.

Legge, 53, founded Liontrust in 1994, taking the company public and growing its assets to more than 5 billion pounds ($7.7 billion) before the exit of star managers Jeremy Lang and William Pattisson in 2009 sparked an outflow of client money.

($1 = 0.6458 British pounds) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sinead Cruise and David Holmes)