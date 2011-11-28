* Nigel Legge's Vinculum launching first fund in Jan

* No performance fees if fund fails to beat peers (Adds details, Lipper data on new fund launches)

LONDON Nov 28 Nigel Legge, ex-CEO of Liontrust Asset Management Plc, is pioneering an asset management business model that will waive fees if its funds fail to beat benchmarks, as cost-conscious clients start to balk at hefty fund charges.

Legge, who ran Liontrust before stepping down last year after the firm lost most of its assets, will launch his new partnership Vinculum's first fund in January, a statement on Monday said.

The IM Vinculum Global Equity Fund, run out of Richmond in southwest London, will charge investors a 0.25 percent annual operating charge and then 20 percent of performance over the fund's benchmark, the MSCI World TR benchmark index.

Funds traditionally charge investors an annual management fee regardless of how they perform relative to a benchmark.

"There are an awful lot of things about our industry that investors are beginning, justifiably in my opinion, to rail against -- unfair pricing, inconsistency of intra-company process across products, underperformance due to human error, the overly hubristic trading culture and much more besides," Legge said.

News of Legge's business comes during a healthy climate for fund launches and reflects sustained confidence among managers who believe they can still attract investor cash at a time of increased market volatility and reduced risk appetite.

During the last quarter, 556 new funds registered for sale in Europe were launched, a 10 percent rise compared with the first quarter, a Lipper research report published on Monday showed.

Overall, the quantity of funds in existence has fallen by 390 to 35,017 since the start of the year, after some funds closed and new European regulations encouraged a jump in the numbers of funds merging.

Legge, 53, founded Liontrust in 1994, taking the company public and growing its assets to more than 5 billion pounds ($7.7 billion) before the exit of star managers Jeremy Lang and William Pattisson in 2009 sparked an outflow of client money.

Legge will run Vinculum alongside Bjarne Jensen, CEO of StockRate Asset Management, Niels Jensen, managing partner of Absolute Return Partners, and marketing and communications specialist Douglas Thursby-Pelham. ($1 = 0.6458 British pounds) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sinead Cruise and David Holmes)