Vietnam's property firm Vingroup

* Q3 net profit tumbled 38.9 percent from the same time last year to 1.23 trillion dong ($57.8 million), it said in a statement

* Revenue during July-September fell 9.5 percent from 2013 to 7.66 trillion dong

* Net profit in the first nine months of 2014 dropped 43 percent from a year earlier to 3.45 trillion dong

* January-September revenue, however, climbed 85.6 percent to 21.5 trillion dong

* Vingroup is Vietnam's fourth-biggest listed firm by market capitalisation and is 1.58-percent owned by Luxembourg-based DB Platinum Advisors, according to Thomson Reuters data Further company coverage: ($1=21,290 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom)