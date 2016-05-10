May 10 VINX :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 20,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from May 25 to May 26

* Says Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/yFRG

