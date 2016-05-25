Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 25 Vinx Corp :
* Says it has completed the off-floor distribution of shares on May 25
* Says 20,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 691 yen per share
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XKcMD9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)