BANGKOK May 30 Vinythai Pcl :
* Plans to invest 7.2 billion baht ($227 million) to produce
and sell epichlorohydrin (ECH) chemical in China, it said in a
statement
* Board also approves plan for subsidiary to buy Solvay
Biochemical (Taixing) Ltd from Solvay Chemicals and Plastics
Holdings B.V.; Vinythai is majority owned by Solvay SA
* The ECH project will have annual capacity of 100,000
tonnes; production is expected to start in the middle of 2014;
ECH produced from the project will be sold in domestic market
* Plans to use cash and loan to finance the investment ($1 =
31.74 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)