ATHENS, Sept 16 Viohalco, Greece's biggest metals processing group, said on Monday it will move its headquarters and stock market listing to Belgium, the third big firm in a year to flee the austerity-hit country for a more stable, lower-tax jurisdiction.

Viohalco, with sales of 3.3 billion euros ($4.38 billion) last year, will merge with a Belgian subsidiary whose shares will trade on the Euronext stock market in Brussels, the company said in a stock market filing.

"This restructuring aims at strengthening Viohalco's capital structure (and achieving) a more direct access to international capital markets," the filing said. The company did not respond to calls by Reuters for further comment.

Higher taxes imposed as part of Greece's international bailout have squeezed local companies' profits and weakened demand. Athens raised the corporate tax rate on undistributed profit to 26 percent from 20 percent earlier this year.

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has promised to introduce a flat 15 percent corporate tax rate as soon as lenders allow him to.

But such promises have not prevented Coca Cola Hellenic , Greece's biggest company, from moving its base to Switzerland and its main listing to London. Dairy products maker Fage has also moved its base to Luxembourg .

Evangelos Mytilineos, chief executive of metals and energy group Mytilineos, told Reuters last month he was resisting shareholder pressure to leave the country out of patriotism.

Viohalco is one of Greece's most historic metals groups. It accounted alone for about a tenth of total Greek exports before the country plunged into a debt crisis in 2010.

But the company has produced five consecutive years of net losses since 2008, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data, hit by a severe recession which has shaved off about a quarter of the country's economy.

Viohalco has several subsidiaries listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, which will be downgraded to emerging market status by Morgan Stanley in November.

Viohalco's market value of 811 million euros makes it Greece's 13th biggest company by market capitalisation, with a weight of 2.5 percent on the benchmark Athens bourse index .

The company makes 60 percent of its sales to European Union countries with domestic sales accounting for 14 percent of the total, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data. About a third of its sales are aluminium products.

Viohalco shares were down 8.5 percent to 4.08 euros in Athens on Monday. ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Editing by David Evans)