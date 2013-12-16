Shell agrees $7.25 bln Canadian oil sands sale
LONDON, March 9 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell most of its Canadian oil sands assets for $7.25 billion to Canadian Natural, the company said on Thursday.
Dec 16 Flash storage provider Violin Memory Inc said it fired its Chief Executive Donald Basile.
The company named chairman Howard Bain interim CEO on Monday.
Violin Memory's board has started a search process and retained an executive search firm to identify a permanent CEO.
* Marathon Oil announces $2.5 billion Canadian Oil Sands divestiture and $1.1 billion Permian basin acquisition