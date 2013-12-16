(Adds stock reaction, details, background on company)
By Noel Randewich
Dec 16 Flash storage provider Violin Memory
Inc's board fired its CEO in the wake of a sour IPO and
deeper-than-expected quarterly losses, sending its shares
sharply higher.
In a news release on Monday, the maker of memory arrays for
data centers named chairman Howard Bain III interim CEO and said
its board has started a process to find a permanent replacement.
"Mr. Bain's appointment follows the decision of the Board of
Directors to terminate Donald Basile as Chief Executive
Officer," the company said.
Small data storage companies developing and selling high-end
storage equipment made from flash chips have been facing growing
competition from larger rivals like EMC Corp, IBM Corp
, NetApp Inc, Hewlett-Packard Co and
Cisco Systems Inc.
In its stock market debut in September, Violin Memory's
shares dropped about 22 percent due to concerns about
competition.
Then in November, Violin Memory posted a far
bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, sending its shares down
nearly 50 percent.
Violin's poor performance stands in contrast to rival Nimble
Storage, which makes storage devices that combine hard
disks and flash drives. Nimble's stock jumped over 60 percent in
its market debut on Friday.
Violin Memory's shares, which were priced at $9 each in its
IPO, on Monday traded at $3.08, up 14.5 percent from the day
before.
"This leadership change is necessary to enhance the
management team's operational focus and ability to execute the
company's plans for profitable growth," Violin Memory said.
Basile formerly headed flash storage provider Fusion-IO
before moving to Violin Memory.
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das and Bob Burgdorfer)