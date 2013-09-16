Sept 16 Flash storage provider Violin Memory,
backed by Toshiba Corp, expects to raise as much as
$180 million from its initial public offering of 18 million
shares.
Violin, which has been planning an IPO since 2011, said the
offering was expected to be priced between $8 and $10 a share,
valuing it at more than $800 million.
Toshiba's holding in the company will fall to 11 percent
from 14 percent after the offering.
Demand for flash memory storage products have surged with
the popularity of smartphones and tablets as they are typically
much faster than traditional hard disk drives. The industry has
also received funding from investment firms.
Pure Storage, which competes with EMC Corp, said
last month that it had raised $150 million from investors,
valuing it at more than $1 billion.
Santa Clara, California-based Violin said in a filing that
net proceeds from the offering would be used for working capital
purposes and repaying debt.
JP Morgan, Deutsche bank Securities and BofA Merrill Lynch
are the lead underwriters to the IPO.
The company's net loss widened to $109.1 million in fiscal
year ended Jan. 31 from $44.8 million, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $73.8 million during the same period.