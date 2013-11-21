Nov 21 Violin Memory Inc : * Announces third fiscal quarter 2014 financial results * Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.85 * Q3 earnings per share view $-0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees Q4 2014 revenue $30 million to $32 million * Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.63 * Qtrly revenue of $28.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 37% * Sees Q4 non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 53% to 55% * Q4 earnings per share view $-0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage