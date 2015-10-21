BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
MUMBAI Oct 21 American Tower Corp said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy a 51 percent controlling stake in Indian mobile mast operator Viom Networks for 76 billion rupees ($1.17 billion).
Viom owns and operates about 42,200 wireless communications towers.
($1 = 65.1262 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Jason Neely)
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.