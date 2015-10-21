(Adds details on sellers, SREI payout)
By Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI Oct 21 American Tower Corp has
agreed to buy a 51 percent controlling stake in Indian mobile
mast operator Viom Networks for 76 billion rupees ($1.17
billion) to expand in the world's second-biggest
telecommunications market by number of users.
American Tower, which already has a presence in the Indian
market, will combine its 14,000 communications towers in India
with Viom's estate of about 42,200 after the deal -- creating
the market's second-biggest mobile mast operator by number of
towers.
"With a population of nearly 1.3 billion people, rapidly
growing smartphone penetration and limited fixed line
infrastructure, India's vibrant wireless industry is poised for
a sustained period of network investment," American Tower Chief
Executive James D. Taiclet, Jr. said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Indian mobile phone carriers are expanding their high-speed
3G and 4G broadband networks taking it to hinterlands in a
country where two thirds of the population is under 35, and
income levels are growing rapidly.
That has led to an increase in demand for mobile phone
masts, which carriers typically lease from specialised tower
operators such as Viom.
Reliance Jio, the telecoms venture of India's richest man
Mukesh Ambani, that is building India's biggest 4G network has
signed pacts with Viom and American Tower among others to lease
mobile masts.
Viom's majority owner Indian mobile phone carrier Tata
Teleservices will see its stake diluted to about
34.5 percent from the current about 54 percent after the sale to
American Tower, Viom Chief Executive Syed Safawi said in a phone
interview.
SREI Infrastructure Finance that owns about 18
percent of Viom along with its associates will sell the stake
for 29.52 billion rupees, it said in a statement, adding the
money will help cut its debt and improve profits. Singapore
state investor GIC and Oman Investment Fund will also
sell their stakes in Viom.
American Tower may buy or may be required to buy all or part
of the outstanding 49 percent in Viom, it said.
Viom generated about 50 billion rupees in rental and
management revenue and 21 billion rupees in gross margin for the
three months to June 30, American Tower said. It had outstanding
debt of 58 billion rupees as of end-September.
Indus Towers, a joint venture of India's three top mobile
phone carriers, is India's biggest telecommunications tower
company with more than 117,000 towers. Bharti Infratel Ltd
, a unit of top cellular carrier Bharti Airtel
and the only publicly traded Indian telecoms tower
operator, owns 42 percent of Indus.
Fourth-biggest Indian mobile phone carrier Reliance
Communications is also looking sell a stake in its
tower unit and sources had told Reuters in July that American
Tower was among the potential suitors.
Credit Suisse advised Viom and its shareholders for the
deal, while American Tower was advised by Evercore and Kotak
Investment Banking.
($1 = 65.1262 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Jason Neely and
Keith Weir)