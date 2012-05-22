MILAN May 22 Kazakh billionaire Goga Ashkenazi,
best known for her opulent lifestyle and high-society friends,
has agreed to buy a majority stake in fashion house Vionnet, the
latest acquisition of a European luxury brand by new-money
investors.
The London-based entrepreneur with interests in the oil
industry will help the house, founded in 1912 by French
couturier Madeleine Vionnet, grow in a globalised industry,
despite headwinds in Europe, the company said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Vionnet, famous for its fluid asymmetric dresses worn by
movie stars such as Madonna and Natalie Portman, was relaunched
in 2009 by a group of Italian investors led by former Valentino
chief Matteo Marzotto.
The company expects revenues of 9.5 million euros ($12.12
million) in 2012, a drop in the ocean in the
multi-billion-dollar luxury industry, but that number is on the
rise. Its revenues jumped 40 percent to 7.3 million euros in
2011.
"I believe fashion brands must find a way to fund their
growth while respecting their creative process," Marzotto told
Reuters.
Vionnet aims to open a monobrand store in Paris after
opening its first showroom in Milan this year. Its 1,400-euro
dresses are sold in 190 multibrand stores worldwide.
Marzotto, a member of Italy's leading textile family, bought
the small French house three years ago, at the peak of the
financial crisis, after leading Valentino for two years.
A keen investor, Marzotto said he was committed to the
brand, which he will continue to manage with his two Italian
partners.
Marzotto said Ashkenazi, also a client of Vionnet, had been
looking to invest in a fashion brand.
A succession of investors from fast-growing markets have
been snapping up high-end European brands. Chinese YGM Trading
Ltd agreed this month to buy Aquascutum, the failed
luxury clothes maker that has dressed royalty and politicians,
for 15 million pounds ($24 million).
In December, Chinese menswear group Trinity Ltd
bought Italian fashion house Cerruti for $70 million.
($1 = 0.7838 euros)
