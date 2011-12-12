MELBOURNE Dec 13 Australian private
equity firm CHAMP has dropped out of the bidding for Australian
privately owned pet food manufacturer VIP Petfoods, leaving one
other buyout firm in the running, a source told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The family-owned company is likely to fetch more than A$400
million, local media have reported.
"At this stage, CHAMP are no longer involved in the bidding
process," a source familiar with the situation said, speaking on
condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.
The person said CHAMP's decision left only one bidder for
VIP Petfoods, rival buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners.
CHAMP declined to comment and Pacific Equity Partners did
not immediately return a call seeking comment.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)