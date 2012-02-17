(Refiles to correct spelling of the company's name in 5th
paragraph)
* Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Oppenheimer are the
underwriters
* Aims to list shares on NYSE under symbol "VIPS"
Feb 17 Guangzhou, China-based Vipshop
Holdings Ltd filed with the U.S. regulators on Friday to raise
up to $125 million in an initial public offering of its American
depositary shares (ADSs).
The online discount retailer intends to use the proceeds of
the offering for capital expenditure, such as enhancing its IT
systems, and for potential acquisitions, it said in a filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities and
Oppenheimer & Co are the underwriters of Vipshop's offering.
The company, which competes with popular Chinese online
retailers such as 360buy.com and Dangdang, has applied
to list its ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol
"VIPS."
Vipshop did not reveal how many ADSs it planned to sell or
their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate the registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)