BRIEF-Tecnoglass reports Q4 revenue of $80.3 million
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 21 VIQ Solutions Inc : * Reports third quarter 2013 results * Qtrly revenue $2.9 million * Q3 net loss per share $0.00 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Roper Technologies Inc - Crisci is currently vice president, finance and investor relations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S