By Jeffrey Dastin
Dec 15 Virgin America Inc said on Tuesday
it will lease 10 Airbus A321neo planes starting in 2017, a move
that could let the low-cost airline add flights from coast to
coast in the mainland United States and to Hawaii.
In an interview, Virgin America Chief Executive David Cush
said the deliveries, slated for early 2017 through the third
quarter of 2018, will increase the carrier's available seats by
about 20 percent.
The single-aisle planes, the largest yet to enter Virgin
America's fleet, will be leased from GE Capital Aviation
Services, the aviation leasing arm of General Electric Co
. GE Capital Aviation Services had the planes on order
from Airbus Group SE prior to Tuesday's announcement.
Cush said the 185-seat aircraft will help Virgin America fly
more travelers from the U.S. West Coast to slot-constrained
airports such as New York's John F. Kennedy International
Airport. The planes also could fly between Los Angeles and
Hawaii, he said.
He said he expects U.S. airfares to bottom out in the
beginning of 2016.
The U.S. airline industry has experienced steep declines
this year in unit revenue, or sales relative to flight capacity,
as carriers added seats to undercut rivals and to take advantage
of lower fuel costs, which has made it cheaper to operate
flights.
"Seat supply will start to moderate after the first
quarter," Cush said of U.S. airlines' domestic service.
However, Cush added, "It is not my expectation that unit
revenue will return to 2014 levels yet."
Virgin America earlier had indicated its interest in the
A321 aircraft, noting it intended to expand its capacity by
about 10 percent per year.
The airline, based in Burlingame, California, currently
operates more than 50 smaller A320 and A319 planes.
