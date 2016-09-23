UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Sept 23 Alaska Air Group Inc agreed this week to give the U.S. Justice Department additional time to review its merger with Virgin America Inc, but the deal is still on track to close in the early part of the fourth quarter, an Alaska spokeswoman said Friday.
Alaska Airlines reached an understanding with the U.S. regulator earlier this year not to close the merger prior to Sept. 30, which has not changed, the airline's spokeswoman Bobbie Egan said in a statement. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by G Crosse)
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: