BARCELONA, April 24 Virgin America, the high
service, low-cost airline branded by British entrepreneur
Richard Branson, is mulling a public share offering in the next
12-24 motnhs, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
"We have been flying for four and a half years and have a
patient group of equity investors, but over the next 12-14
months we aim to be ready to do a public offering and that is
something we are working on in-house," company treasurer Anthony
Mosse told the AFCA aircraft financing conference in Barcelona.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)