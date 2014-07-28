BRIEF-MeetMe prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 8.00 million common shares priced at $5.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 28 Virgin America Inc, the low-cost airline partly owned by Sir Richard Branson, filed for an initial public offering of shares.
Barclays and Deutsche Bank Securities are the lead underwriters, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday. (bit.ly/1zlq4Go) (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)
LONDON, March 10 Private equity firm Blackstone has appointed more banks to help prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in its giant European warehouse owner Logicor, that could be valued at 13 billion euros ($13.8 billion), according to two sources familiar with the matter.
* Says initial public offering of 16.7 million common shares priced at $14.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: