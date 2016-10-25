Oct 25 Former "Real Housewives of New Jersey"
stars Jim and Amber Marchese on Tuesday filed a defamation
lawsuit against Virgin America Inc, after police pulled
the couple off an April 20 flight and arrested Jim, who
according to a flight attendant had attacked his wife.
The Marcheses said they had been engaging in "flirtatious"
conduct in their first class seats while returning home on a
red-eye flight from Los Angeles International Airport, after
having spent three weeks in California filming another reality
TV show, "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars."
But according to the complaint filed in federal court in
Newark, New Jersey, flight attendant Moriah Rosser, who had
recognized the Marcheses and "commented that she did not like"
Jim, told airport police he had choked and threatened his wife.
The complaint said this statement was "entirely false," and
that Rosser knew it was false or acted with reckless disregard
for its truth.
No charges were filed, but photographers and paparazzi
covered Jim's release from jail, the complaint said.
Virgin America did not immediately respond to requests for
comment on behalf of the airline and Rosser. It was unclear
whether Rosser had her own lawyer.
Jim, 47, and Amber, 39, live in Colts Neck, New Jersey, and
have four children. Their lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for
alleged defamation, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution
and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
"They hope to vindicate their age-old right to be left
alone," the Marcheses' lawyer Joshua Bauchner said in a
telephone interview.
"When a married couple is on a plane returning to see their
children, false accusations shouldn't be levied against them by
a flight attendant seeking her 15 minutes of fame," he added.
The Marcheses, who appeared on the sixth season of "Real
Housewives," in May threatened to sue Virgin America for $100
million. Bauchner said damages would accrue until the matter is
resolved.
The case is Marchese et al v. Virgin America Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 16-07792.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)