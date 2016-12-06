BRIEF-United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
WASHINGTON Dec 6 Alaska Air Group Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval for its $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America Inc on condition that it scale back its code-sharing with American Airlines Group Inc, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Under the settlement, Alaska and American would be banned from code-sharing on routes where Virgin and American now compete, among others, the department said.
Alaska said in a statement that it was pleased with the approval and plans to close the purchase "in the very near future."
Alaska, which paid a premium of about 86 percent for Virgin, pursued the deal to better compete against Delta Air Lines Inc and American, the company has said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share