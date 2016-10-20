Oct 20 Alaska Air Group Inc's chief executive said on an analyst call Thursday that it is hard to predict when the U.S. Justice Department will approve the company's acquisition of Virgin America Inc, but he hopes it will be soon.

The scope of the department's review is manageable, said Alaska Air's CEO Brad Tilden. The airline is confident the deal will close and proceed in a way that benefits shareholders and customers, he said. The $2.6 billion merger would create the largest airline on the U.S. West Coast, increasing competition with bigger U.S. airlines, Alaska Air has said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Alana Wise in Washington)