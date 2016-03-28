(Corrects to 'source' instead of 'sources' in headline)
March 28 U.S. budget airline carrier Virgin
America Inc has received acquisition interest from
several companies, including JetBlue Airways Corp and
Alaska Air Group Inc, a person familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
Asian airline companies have also expressed interest in
Virgin America, although they would have to partner with a U.S.
bidder because of foreign ownership rules governing U.S.
airlines, the person said.
Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday that Virgin America had
received takeover offers from JetBlue and Alaska Air.
The source asked not to be identified because the sale
process is confidential. Virgin America did not immediately
respond to requests for comment, while JetBlue and Alaska Air
declined to comment.
Burlingame, California-based Virgin America went public in
November 2014 and now has a market capitalization of $1.37
billion.
Virgin America is the U.S. offshoot of billionaire
entrepreneur Richard Branson's London-based Virgin Group, which
is involved in airlines, railroads, telecommunications, media
and hospitality.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky and Grant McCool)