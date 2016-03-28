(Corrects to 'source' instead of 'sources' in headline)

March 28 U.S. budget airline carrier Virgin America Inc has received acquisition interest from several companies, including JetBlue Airways Corp and Alaska Air Group Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Asian airline companies have also expressed interest in Virgin America, although they would have to partner with a U.S. bidder because of foreign ownership rules governing U.S. airlines, the person said.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday that Virgin America had received takeover offers from JetBlue and Alaska Air.

The source asked not to be identified because the sale process is confidential. Virgin America did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while JetBlue and Alaska Air declined to comment.

Burlingame, California-based Virgin America went public in November 2014 and now has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion.

Virgin America is the U.S. offshoot of billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson's London-based Virgin Group, which is involved in airlines, railroads, telecommunications, media and hospitality. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Grant McCool)