By Jeffrey Dastin

April 30 Virgin America Inc on Thursday topped analysts' expectations for first-quarter profit, helped by flying planes with fewer empty seats, and forecast its unit revenue would stay flat or decline slightly this quarter.

While the strong U.S. dollar has hurt sales abroad for bigger U.S. airlines, with large international operations, domestic-focused Virgin America is poised to benefit from sturdy U.S. domestic demand.

It forecast passenger revenue per available seat mile, a measure of a plane's capacity, would decrease between zero and 2 percent this quarter on a capacity decrease between zero and 1 percent.

"The domestic market is the strongest in the world, quite frankly," said Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel.

Trading was choppy in Virgin America's shares, which rose more than 2 percent in early trade on Thursday but were last down 1.8 percent at $29.91.

Hackel said investors may have concerns about the carrier's rising costs and wages.

The airline said it expects cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel and profit-sharing expenses, to increase between 8 and 10 percent this quarter after increasing 3 percent in the first quarter, excluding special items. This is in part due to maintenance costs and increases in employee wages and benefits, it said.

"They (may) have to play catch-up" to their peers that pay workers more, Hackel said.

Pilots will vote on whether to unionize and join the Air Line Pilots Association later this quarter, Virgin America Chief Executive David Cush said during an investor call Thursday.

Lower fuel costs may help though. The company expects this quarter to pay on average between $2.10 and $2.20 per gallon of fuel, down from $2.45 in the first quarter. It is targeting unit costs excluding fuel and profit-sharing to stay flat in 2016 year-over-year.

In the first quarter, Virgin America earned a net $12.8 million, or 29 cents per diluted share, compared with a loss of $22.4 million a year earlier. Excluding special items, it earned 24 cents per diluted share.

Analysts on average estimated it would earn 14 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The airline, based in Burlingame, California, said it raised passenger unit revenue by 2.6 percent in the first quarter compared with a year earlier. This was in part due to having more people fly per plane, it reported.

Its quarterly operating margin was 4.7 percent. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by W Simon)