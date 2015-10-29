Oct 29 Virgin America Inc said Thursday that its third-quarter profit jumped, beating analyst estimates as lower fuel costs added to its bottom line.

The Burlingame, California-based airline earned $71.9 million in the quarter, up 73 percent from a year earlier. Excluding special items, it earned $73 million, or $1.64 per share, compared to the average analyst estimate of $1.56, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)