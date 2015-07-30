* Second-quarter profit beats estimates
* Says industry capacity growth in Dallas to ease
* "Good time to be in the airline business" - CEO
* Shares rise as much as 10 pct
(Adds CEO, CFO comments; updates shares)
By Sagarika Jaisinghani
July 30 Virgin America Inc, a low-cost
airline partly owned by billionaire Richard Branson, said it
expects business to improve in Dallas, a major airline hub where
competition has led to increased discounting.
Shares of the airline, which took to the skies in 2007, rose
as much as 10 percent to a four-month high of $32.87 after it
also reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit.
Dallas, which accounts for 12 percent of Virgin America's
total capacity, is the hometown of No. 1 U.S. airline American
Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co.
"We expect that the worst is behind us in Dallas," Virgin
America Chief Executive David Cush said on a conference call
with analysts.
Virgin America, popular among travelers for its Wi-Fi
service, comfortable leather seats and mood lighting, said
industry capacity growth in Dallas is expected to ease to 31
percent in the third quarter from 32 percent in the second
quarter.
U.S. airlines have added capacity to take advantage of
higher travel demand and weak oil prices. Low oil costs reduced
American Airlines' fuel bill by $1.3 billion in the second
quarter.
"We remain very bullish on the industry as a whole," Cush
told Reuters. "Revenue is solid, fuel prices are low; it's a
good time to be in the airline business."
Virgin America, which had a blockbuster IPO in November
2014, is the first U.S. airline to go public since Spirit
Airline Inc's debut in 2011.
The airline's U.S.-focused operations have sheltered the
company from a strong dollar, which has crimped revenues at
rivals that fly internationally.
Virgin America, the U.S. offshoot of London-based Virgin
Group and 32 percent-owned by Branson, said it expects its
overall capacity to increase 2-3 percent in the third quarter.
The airline's fuel expenses fell 30 percent to $2.18 per
gallon in the quarter. Chief Financial Officer Peter Hunt said
these costs are expected to fall 38 percent in the third
quarter.
Virgin America, which leases all 53 of its Airbus
single-aisle aircraft, said it expects to take delivery of five
more planes between January and June 2016.
Excluding items, the airline earned $1.46 per share, above
the average analyst estimate of $1.25, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total operating revenue rose 0.5 percent to $400.9 million.
Up to Wednesday's close of $29.79 on the Nasdaq, Virgin
America's shares had risen 30 percent since their debut on Nov.
14.
(Editing by Maju Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)