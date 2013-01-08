LONDON Jan 8 British airline Virgin Atlantic
will name American Airlines executive Craig Kreeger as
its new chief executive later on Tuesday, a source close to the
carrier said.
Kreeger, a senior vice president at American's
customer business, will replace Steve Ridgway, who has led
Virgin Atlantic for 11 years.
One of Kreeger's main tasks will be to help kick start
Virgin's partnership, announced last month, with U.S. carrier
Delta Air Lines.
Delta agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in the British
airline founded by entrepreneur Richard Branson from Singapore
Airlines, creating a joint venture that would expand
Delta's access to London's Heathrow Airport and increase
competition in the lucrative transatlantic market.
Ridgway, a friend of Branson's who joined the airline in
1989 and who has been CEO since 2001, is due to retire from the
firm this spring.