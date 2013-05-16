LONDON May 16 British airline Virgin Atlantic
said tough economic conditions over the last year and
lower demand for business travel caused by the London Olympics
dragged it to a wider annual loss.
The airline, founded by British entrepreneur Richard
Branson, on Thursday reported a loss of 93 million pounds
($141.6 million) for the year to the end of February, 16 percent
worse than the 80 million loss it reported a year earlier.
"Last year saw a double dip recession, a continued weak
macro economy, and an Olympic Games which, although a fantastic
event, severely dented demand for business travel," said chief
executive Craig Kreeger, who joined Virgin earlier this year
from American Airlines.
European carriers such as IAG's Iberia, Lufthansa
and Air France-KLM are slashing jobs and
shelving growth plans as they grapple with high fuel prices, a
weak economy and fierce competition from low-cost carriers and
Middle East airlines.
Kreeger said he was confident the airline's financial
performance would improve "considerably" in 2013/14 and that it
would return to profit in the second quarter of 2015.
Late last year U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines bought a
49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic, creating a joint venture
that the pair said would generate new revenue and leverage
Virgin's strong luxury brand.
Branson retained his 51 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic and
ownership of the brand of the airline he founded in 1984.
Revenue increased by 5 percent to 2.87 billion pounds as 5.5
million passengers flew with the airline, 188,000 higher than
last year.
At a group level, Virgin Atlantic's pretax loss was 69.9
million pounds after a one-off positive 35.4 million pounds
exceptional item and 23.1 million pounds in other income was
taken into account, it said.
Virgin Atlantic, which launched its Little Red domestic
service last month, has suffered in recent years from soaring
fuel costs and increased competition as well as the global
economic downturn. It last reported an annual profit for the
2010/11 fiscal year.
Rival International Airlines Group, owner of
British Airways and Iberia, last week reported an operating loss
of 278 million euros ($364 million) in the first three months of
2013.