LONDON, Sept 3 Britain's Virgin Atlantic
said it was on track to make an annual profit by the end of this
year, after two years of running at a loss, and announced plans
to increase its focus on trans-Atlantic routes to help boost
future earnings.
The airline, which is 51 percent owned by its British
billionaire founder Richard Branson and 49 percent owned by U.S.
carrier Delta Air Lines, has been targeting a return to
profit under a two year turnaround plan.
To help secure "record profitability" by 2018, the airline
said on Wednesday that it planned to increase the number of
routes between Britain and the U.S., historically its key
market, while discontinuing some services to Asian and African
destinations.
"The intended changes will enable Virgin Atlantic to better
utilise its fleet by flying routes which deliver maximum profit
or strategic importance," the company said in a statement.
