By Sarah Young
LONDON Oct 6 Britain's Virgin Atlantic Airways
is to close its Little Red domestic airline next year, it said
on Monday, less than two years after it was launched.
The airline, which is 51 percent owned by its founder,
British billionaire Richard Branson, and 49 percent owned by
U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines, said in a statement that
Little Red had "not been able to make a positive contribution"
to the company.
Reconfirming that the group as a whole was on track to make
a profit by the end of this year after two years of losses,
Virgin Atlantic said the decision on Little Red followed a
review of its network which has put a new emphasis on its
transatlantic routes.
The Little Red service did not provide enough feeder traffic
onto Virgin's transatlantic and other international routes, the
airline said on Monday.
Little Red was launched by Virgin in March 2013, using
runway slots at London Heathrow which became available following
the acquisition in 2012 of Heathrow-based short-haul airline bmi
by Virgin Atlantic's arch rival British Airways.
Virgin said the services provided choice to consumers on
routes between London, Scotland and Manchester, which were
otherwise dominated by BA.
Rivalry between Virgin Atlantic and BA dates back more than
20 years to the so-called "dirty tricks" affair, when Virgin
accused BA of conducting a smear campaign. More recently, IAG's
chief executive Willie Walsh has been quoted in British media as
saying that Little Red was a "mistake".
Virgin Atlantic's chief executive Craig Kreeger blamed the
"inadequate" number of runway slots made available by regulators
for Little Red's failure.
"While this challenged environment meant Little Red
ultimately did not deliver the results we had hoped, this
certainly will not dampen our enthusiasm to try new things in
the future," he said.
Little Red will stop flying between Heathrow and Manchester
in March next year with its Heathrow to Edinburgh and Aberdeen
flights ceasing six months after that.
Branson had said as recently as in March this year that he
wanted to see a new runway built at Heathrow so that Virgin
Atlantic could expand the Little Red short-haul business.
