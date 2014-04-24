* Last year's pretax loss halved to 51 mln stg
* Cut costs by 40 mln stg last year
* Says tie-up with Delta will win new customers
By Sarah Young
LONDON, April 24 British airline Virgin Atlantic
expects the benefits of its cost-cutting plan and a
tie-up with U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines to help it back
to profit by the end of this year.
Virgin, which last posted a profit in 2011 and is in the
middle of a two-year turnaround plan under new Chief Executive
Craig Kreeger, halved its group pretax loss last year.
"These results, and what we've actually seen since the end
of 2013, have us more than very confident that we will achieve
this outcome," he said in a telephone interview on Thursday.
The airline, 51 percent owned by its British billionaire
founder Richard Branson, reported a 51 million pound ($85.6
million) group pretax loss for the year to Dec. 31. Virgin
changed its financial reporting period last year but calculates
the comparable 2012 loss would have been 102 million pounds.
Delta bought a 49 percent stake in Virgin last year and
started operating a new joint venture with the British airline
on Jan. 1, which Kreeger said would help to push Virgin's bottom
line into the black by attracting more U.S. customers.
COST SAVINGS
Also playing roles in the pick-up this year will be Virgin
Atlantic Little Red, the company's short-haul operation between
London Heathrow and three other British airports, and new
aircraft with increased fuel efficiency.
The company is due to receive its first Boeing 787-9
Dreamliner this year and has 16 on order.
The improvement in Virgin Atlantic's losses last year was
driven by more than 40 million pounds of cost savings, Kreeger
said, citing significant improvements in fuel management.
Kreeger dismissed concerns about a European Commission
examination of foreign holdings in European airlines, saying
that the Delta deal had already undergone regulatory scrutiny.
Virgin, which like other established carriers has suffered
in recent years from soaring fuel costs, increased competition
and the global economic downturn, is playing catch-up with
several other European long-haul carriers.
Transatlantic rival British Airways, part of IAG,
and Air France-KLM both returned to profitability in
2013.
"One of the reasons the company has been a little slower to
rebound was the delays we saw in the delivery of 787s," Kreeger
said, referring to an aircraft order made in 2007.
($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds)
