SYDNEY, March 30 Air New Zealand Ltd said on Wednesday it is considering selling its 25.9 percent stake in Australian airline Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd .

In a statement, Air New Zealand said it has hired investment banks First NZ Capital and Credit Suisse to advise on its options with respect to the stake, "including a possible sale of all or part of its shareholding".

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)