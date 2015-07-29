UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SYDNEY, July 29 Discount airline Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday that its annual net loss narrowed as it cut costs.
Virgin, which is due to announce detailed full-year results on Aug. 7, made a statutory loss after tax of A$93.8 million ($69 million) in the year to June 30, compared to a loss of A$261.8 million a year ago, it said in a statement.
($1 = 1.3617 Australian dollars)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.