SYDNEY, July 29 Discount airline Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday that its annual net loss narrowed as it cut costs.

Virgin, which is due to announce detailed full-year results on Aug. 7, made a statutory loss after tax of A$93.8 million ($69 million) in the year to June 30, compared to a loss of A$261.8 million a year ago, it said in a statement.

