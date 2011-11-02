SYDNEY Nov 2 Australia's Qantas Airways
decision to ground its entire fleet over the weekend to
resolve a labour dispute created an opportunity for rival Virgin
Australia , Virgin Chief Executive John Borghetti said
on Wednesday.
Apart from an increase in sales, the grounding enabled
Virgin to showcase its services to new customers, Borghetti
said, speaking at a business lunch in Sydney.
"Does that mean you're going to keep all these people
forever, well of course not. But some of them will stick,"
Borghetti said.
"It's an opportunity to put your best foot forward."
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Writing by Miranda Maxwell)