SYDNEY Nov 2 Australia's Qantas Airways decision to ground its entire fleet over the weekend to resolve a labour dispute created an opportunity for rival Virgin Australia , Virgin Chief Executive John Borghetti said on Wednesday.

Apart from an increase in sales, the grounding enabled Virgin to showcase its services to new customers, Borghetti said, speaking at a business lunch in Sydney.

"Does that mean you're going to keep all these people forever, well of course not. But some of them will stick," Borghetti said.

"It's an opportunity to put your best foot forward."

(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Writing by Miranda Maxwell)