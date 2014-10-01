BRIEF-Livongo Health announces $52.5 mln funding round
* Livongo Health announces $52.5 million funding round co-led by existing investor General Catalyst and international investment company Kinnevik Source text for Eikon:
SYDNEY Oct 2 Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd on Thursday said the foreign investment review board has given its nod to the proposed acquisition of a 35 percent stake in its frequent flyer program.
Virgin Australia expects the transaction to be completed by October end. In August, Virgin announced the sale to private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners after annual net loss tripled.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Michael Perry)
March 16 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and property owner Scion Group LLC said on Thursday their joint venture has bought three U.S. student housing portfolios for about $1.6 billion.
LONDON, March 16 Germany’s largest sports betting group Tipico has managed to secure the largest pricing reduction in Europe’s leveraged loan market, shaving 300bp off of the interest, banking sources said.