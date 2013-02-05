NEW YORK Feb 4 U.S. billionaire John Malone's cable group Liberty Global is preparing a bid for UK cable company Virgin Media Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

Virgin Media -- the UK's second-largest pay television operator according to the FT -- has a market capitalization of around $10.4 billion (6.6 billion pounds) as of Monday's closing price.

A bid for could be announced in coming days, the FT said.

Liberty Global and Virgin Media could not be immediately reached for comment.