* Average revenue per user up 3.1 pct in Q2
* Overall loss of 14,700 customers, worse than forecast
* Sales and operational cash flow up to 412 mln stg
By Kate Holton
LONDON, July 24 Strong demand for superfast
broadband and the connected TV service TiVo lifted Virgin
Media's first half results on Tuesday, boosting cash
flow and masking an overall loss of customers in the
traditionally quiet second quarter.
Virgin, which provides broadband, TV and telephony services,
has been helped since the start of the financial year by the
high-profile ad campaign fronted by Usain Bolt, the face of the
London Olympics.
Chief Executive Neil Berkett said the group had also
benefited from beating rivals in offering superfast broadband
and TiVo which allows customers to record and find on-demand
programming.
"We're very pleased with the performance," he told Reuters
in an interview. "It is a tough market and I don't think the
market will shift significantly in the short to even medium
term.
"I'm in no way dismissive (to the challenges) but I'm
comfortable that we're in a strong position."
Virgin posted a 5 percent jump in second quarter operating
cash flow on Tuesday, making up for the 14,700 customers who
dropped the service in the second quarter compared with a
forecast provided by the company for a loss of 13,000.
Demand for superfast broadband was strong, with 31 percent
of broadband subscribers taking the superfast service, while 25
percent of the TV base was using TiVo.
The upgrade to the premium services raised the average
revenue per user by 3.1 percent to 48.82 pounds, which helped
lift the group's sales and operational cash flow to 412 million
pounds ($639.06 million) in the quarter.
"The company reported a disappointing 14,700 customer
losses, albeit a significant improvement on the 36,000 customer
losses they experienced in 2011, but likely worse than they
would have hoped given the heavy advertising and promotions
throughout the first six months of the year," Bernstein analyst
Robin Bienenstock said.
"We are in no doubt that TiVo is a great product that has
been very well promoted, but we think the UK wireline market is
getting more competitive in nearly all aspects; the increasing
geographical and product overlap is likely to place a squeeze on
both price and costs, which will be to the detriment to margins
across the industry."
($1 = 0.6447 British pounds)
(Editing by David Cowell)