LONDON May 8 Tom Mockridge, the previous head
of News Corp's British arm News International, will
take the helm at cable group Virgin Media, one of
Rupert Murdoch's biggest rivals in the British pay TV market.
Mockridge will take over as chief executive of Virgin once
its $15.75 billion acquisition by U.S. cable firm Liberty Global
completes, likely next month, Liberty said in
statement on Wednesday.
The former Sky Italia executive took over Murdoch's
scandal-hit News International in July 2011, but left in
December 2012 at the time of a News Corp restructure, when
Murdoch named Robert Thomson head of his new publishing company.
Mockridge's name had previously been floated among media
watchers as a potential candidate to lead the new publishing
company.
"We are fortunate to bring an executive of Tom's talent and
experience in to lead Virgin Media in its next phase of growth,"
said Liberty Global head Mike Fries on Wednesday.