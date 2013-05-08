LONDON May 8 Tom Mockridge, the previous head of News Corp's British arm News International, will take the helm at cable group Virgin Media, one of Rupert Murdoch's biggest rivals in the British pay TV market.

Mockridge will take over as chief executive of Virgin once its $15.75 billion acquisition by U.S. cable firm Liberty Global completes, likely next month, Liberty said in statement on Wednesday.

The former Sky Italia executive took over Murdoch's scandal-hit News International in July 2011, but left in December 2012 at the time of a News Corp restructure, when Murdoch named Robert Thomson head of his new publishing company.

Mockridge's name had previously been floated among media watchers as a potential candidate to lead the new publishing company.

"We are fortunate to bring an executive of Tom's talent and experience in to lead Virgin Media in its next phase of growth," said Liberty Global head Mike Fries on Wednesday.