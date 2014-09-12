PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Sept 12 Virgin Money, the British challenger bank partly owned by entrepreneur Richard Branson, said Glen Moreno will become chairman next year and reported strong first-half profit growth, putting it in good shape for an impending stock market listing.
Moreno, who is chairman of publisher Pearson, will replace David Clementi as chairman in mid-2015, the bank said.
Virgin Money reported underlying pretax profit of 59.7 million pounds ($96.9 million), up from 13.1 million pounds the year before.
(1 US dollar = 0.6163 British pound) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 16 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Thursday that a federal court in Minas Gerais has suspended a case brought by prosecutors seeking 155 billion reais ($49.7 billion) in damages for the 2015 Samarco mine disaster.
PARIS, March 16 Airbus's legal entanglements deepened on Thursday when French authorities opened a preliminary investigation into suspected irregularities over the use of third-party agents to win jetliner contracts, expanding a UK corruption probe.