LONDON, Sept 12 Virgin Money, the British challenger bank partly owned by entrepreneur Richard Branson, said Glen Moreno will become chairman next year and reported strong first-half profit growth, putting it in good shape for an impending stock market listing.

Moreno, who is chairman of publisher Pearson, will replace David Clementi as chairman in mid-2015, the bank said.

Virgin Money reported underlying pretax profit of 59.7 million pounds ($96.9 million), up from 13.1 million pounds the year before.

