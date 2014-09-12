* Moreno will become chairman in mid-2015
* Virgin Money IPO expected as early as Oct -sources
* H1 pretax profit 59.7 mln stg vs 13.1 mln stg
* Takes 26 mln stg charge to pay government after IPO
(Adds detail, background, quote)
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Sept 12 Virgin Money, the British
challenger bank partly owned by entrepreneur Richard Branson,
named experienced industry figure Glen Moreno as chairman as it
reported strong profit growth, putting it in good shape for an
impending stock market listing.
Moreno, previously senior independent director at Lloyds
Banking Group and acting chairman of UK Financial
Investments, which manages the British government's stakes in
bailed-out banks, will replace David Clementi as chairman in
mid-2015, the bank said.
Also serving as chairman of publisher Pearson,
Moreno will become an independent non-executive director and
chairman designate from January 2015.
Virgin Money, which bought nationalised lender Northern Rock
in 2011, reported underlying first-half pretax profit of 59.7
million pounds ($96.9 million), up from 13.1 million the year
before, when it made its first profit since the Northern Rock
deal. Total income rose 28.3 percent to 210 million.
"The bank's strategy has delivered sustainable, responsible
growth and a strong return to profitability. It is now one of
the best performing challenger banks," Moreno said.
Industry sources expect Virgin Money, also backed by U.S.
private equity tycoon Wilbur Ross, to list on the London Stock
Exchange as early as next month.
The bank has not commented on the timing of any flotation,
however it is one of a number of new British banks eyeing up
stock market listings and looking to break the dominance of the
country's "Big Four" lenders - Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland
, HSBC and Barclays.
NEW BANKS
Other banks preparing for initial public offerings include
Santander UK (part of Spain's Santander ), Aldermore,
Shawbrook and Metro Bank, while Lloyds is set to sell off more
shares in TSB, which listed earlier in the year.
The new banks are looking to pick up business from
established rivals who are slimming down in order to bolster
their capital positions and meet tougher rules from regulators.
Virgin said it had taken a 26 million pound charge in
respect of a payment due to Britain's finance ministry should it
successfully float the business between 2012 and 2016.
The arrangement was part of the terms of its acquisition of
Northern Rock. The amount payable to the Treasury varied on a
sliding scale between a maximum 50 million pounds at the start
of 2012 to nothing from 2017 onwards.
Virgin Money, which was Britain's third-biggest net mortgage
lender last year behind Barclays and Nationwide, said there had
been a 3.7 percent increase in its gross mortgage lending to
more than 20 billion pounds.
The bank also said it was on track to launch a credit card
business in the second half of 2014 and hoped to grow the credit
card book to 3 billion pounds within five years.
The bank said its performance benefited from growth in its
net interest margin (NIM) - the difference between the interest
a bank lends at and what it pays to savers - to 1.43 percent
from 1.1 percent the year before.
Virgin Money said its core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of
its financial strength, was 14.4 percent. The Prudential
Regulation Authority has set a minimum requirement of 7 percent
but is expected to demand 11 percent in future.
(1 US dollar = 0.6163 British pound)
