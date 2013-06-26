LONDON, June 26 Virgin Money, the British
financial group backed by Richard Branson, said on Wednesday it
had returned to profitability at the end of its fourth quarter
and expected to deliver an annual profit in 2013.
Its strong profit growth stemmed from its take over of
nationalised lender Northern Rock in January 2012, the group
said in a trading update.
The number of customer accounts have risen by 1.7 million
since the acquisition, while retail deposit balances and
mortgage balances have seen growth of 14 percent and 19 percent
respectively, it said.
It reported an underlying loss of 8.4 million pounds for
2012, compared to 59.1 million pounds a year earlier, but
forecast an annual profit on an underlying basis for 2013.
The bank also said its core Tier One ratio stood at 18
percent, compared to the 7 percent ratio that regulators have
demanded that British banks achieve by the end of the year.
"We are well positioned for continued strong growth and look
forward with great optimism," said Chief Executive Jayne-Anne
Gadhia in a statement.
In January the group bought 1 billion pounds of assets from
Bank of America's MBNA unit and said it plans to launch
its own credit card arm.