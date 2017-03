LONDON Nov 12 British lender Virgin Money is expected to price its London stock market listing at 283 pence a share, the bottom of the price range, valuing the business at 1.25 billion pounds ($2 billion), three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The company, backed by billionaires Richard Branson and Wilbur Ross, is to begin trading on Friday. (1 US dollar = 0.6277 British pound)

