* Bank taking customers from 'big 4', Co-op
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, March 4 Virgin Money on Tuesday reported
its first profit since acquiring failed lender Northern Rock in
2012, but its chief executive played down expectations that it
would float on the stock market any time soon.
Chief Executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia said the group, which made
an underlying profit of 53.4 million pounds ($89.3 million) in
2013, will pursue an initial public offering (IPO) when market
conditions are right and the business is ready.
"We have no specific plans for an IPO at the moment. It
remains our long term intention to float the business but we
haven't appointed bankers yet," Gadhia told Reuters.
Analysts expect Virgin Money, which is backed by Richard
Branson, to be worth up to 2 billion pounds. It was one of
several British banks investors anticipated would float on the
stock market in the next couple of years.
The government is also expected to sell its remaining 33
percent stake in Lloyds Bank this year.
Some investors had questioned whether there would be
sufficient appetite in the market to digest all of the share
issues. Other banks preparing for an IPO include Santander UK
and TSB.
Gadhia said Virgin Money wanted to establish a "good track
record in results" and to be offering a full range of services
before listing. The bank is working on a "soft launch" of
personal current accounts and plans to offer them nationwide by
the end of 2014.
"At that point, we can consider where we're at and work out
the right timing with respect to the market, competitors,
politics and everything else," she said.
Virgin Money, which agreed to buy nationalised Northern Rock
for an initial fee of 747 million pounds in November 2011, must
pay more to Britain's finance ministry if it floats the business
before November 2016, under the terms of that deal.
The bank was Britain's third-biggest net mortgage lender
last year behind Barclays and Nationwide.
Its retail savings balances grew by 17 percent to 21.1
billion pounds, well ahead of overall market growth of 5
percent. Mortgage balances grew by 17 percent to 19.6 billion
pounds, compared with overall market growth of 1 percent.
Gadhia said Virgin was picking up business from Britain's
'big 4' banks - Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland,
Barclays and HSBC - and the Co-operative Bank
which has been hit by a 1.5 billion pound capital shortfall and
a drug scandal involving its former chairman.
"We definitely see people coming to us from RBS, Barclays
Lloyds and HSBC, probably in that order and, definitely,
customers coming over from the Co-op," she said.
Virgin Money has 75 branches and is opening new lounges in
city centres which can be used by customers and their guests and
which feature complimentary refreshments and free Wi-Fi
alongside sections to service Virgin Money products online.
It has opened three so far - in Edinburgh, Norwich and
Manchester - and plans to open two more later this year in
London and Glasgow.