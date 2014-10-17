LONDON Oct 17 UK lender Virgin Money has
postponed its London stock market listing, the company said on
Friday, delaying plans to raise around 150 million pounds
($241.5 million).
"Virgin Money continues to progress its plan for an initial
public offering, mindful of market conditions. It now expects
admission to occur later than October 2014 and as soon as
constructive market conditions allow," it said in a statement.
Analysts had estimated that Virgin Money would be valued at
between 1.5 billion and 2 billion pounds, potentially valuing
founder Richard Branson's stake at almost 1 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6212 British Pounds)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Steve Slater)