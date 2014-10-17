(Adds detail on deal)
LONDON Oct 17 UK lender Virgin Money
has postponed its London stock market listing, the
company said on Friday, delaying plans to raise around 150
million pounds ($241.5 million) in a float that could have
valued the firm at 1.5-2 billion pounds ($2.4-3.2 billion).
"Virgin Money continues to progress its plan for an initial
public offering, mindful of market conditions. It now expects
admission to occur later than October 2014 and as soon as
constructive market conditions allow," it said in a statement.
The company announced its intention to float on Oct. 2.
Since then, the FTSEuroFirst 300 has lost almost 8
percent as investors flee from stocks amid concerns over global
growth prospects after a string of weak data.
Billionaire founder Richard Branson and the UK government
were both expected to receive windfalls from the Newcastle-based
firm's listing. The UK Treasury was due to be paid 50 million
pounds under the terms of its purchase of nationalised lender
Northern Rock in 2011.
Virgin Financial Investments owns 46.5 percent of Virgin
Money, and WL Ross, the U.S.-based investment vehicle of U.S.
billionaire Wilbur Ross, owns 44.9 percent.
It has 2.8 million customers and 75 branches, and made an
underlying pretax profit of 59.7 million pounds in the first six
months of this year. That was up from 53.4 million for all of
2013, its first profit since the Northern Rock deal.
($1 = 0.6212 British Pounds)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Steve Slater and Susan
Thomas)