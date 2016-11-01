Nov 1 British lender Virgin Money Holdings Plc reported a 19 percent jump in gross mortgage lending for the first nine months of the year to 6.5 billion pounds ($7.94 billion), representing a 3.6 percent share of the UK mortgage market.

The bank, which listed on London's main market in 2014, said customer demand continued to be strong after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, with no evidence of material changes in behaviour. ($1 = 0.8181 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)